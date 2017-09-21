Five star Ponte Colls continue goal rush

Pontefract Collieries’ remarkable run of goal scoring continued when they hosted Parkgate in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division.

The league leaders maintained their top of the table position as they scored five goals yet again – amazingly for the sixth game in a row.

Following 5-0, 5-1, 5-2, 5-2 and 5-1 wins, Parkgate were sent home licking their wounds after a 5-0 result, although the game was not as easy as the final score suggested.

Despite their lowly position the visitors were competitive and were hit by seeing their goalkeeper, Sam Jepson, sent-off for bringing down forward Eli Hey when he was going through on goal with the scores still respectable.

Initially it was looking like one of those days as the prolific Ponte attack struggled to impose itself on a determined Parkgate side defending well.

Colls hit the bar and a few chances were missed, but took the lead eight minutes before half-time as Kane Reece dragged a defender out of position then nutmegged him before his cut back set up Vaughan Redford to score.

The floodgates began to open after the second goal came just before the hour. Redford grabbed his second of the game following a goalmouth scramble and Colls were on their way to another success.

Hey notched his fifth in three games, finishing off a good counter attack and was then the player upended by the keeper as he charged through on goal to leave the visitors with 10 men.

Ponte ploughed on and made it four when Spencer Clarke rose highest to head home a corner. Further chances went begging before the hosts kept their five-goal run going as Mikey Dunn, who had previously endured a frustrating afternoon in front of goal, showed superb footwork inside the area before powering his shot past the stand-in keeper.

The 5-0 score slightly flattered Ponte, but the result took them two points clear at the top and their goal difference is starting to look like an extra point on the board as they’re now 12 goals better off than anyone else in the league even at this early stage.

Pontefract travel to Winsford United in the second qualifying round of the FA Vase this Saturday (3pm). They are also in action in the NCE Premier next Tuesday, with a testing away game at sixth-placed Bridlington Town (7.45pm).