Frost rules out Ponte Colls revenge bid

Pontefract Collieries start the new year out of the top three in the Toolstation NCE League after losing on Boxing Day then having their scheduled game on Monday postponed.

Craig Parry’s team were due to host Hallam and were looking for instant revenge after losing 1-0 to them last week to see a nine-match unbeaten run brought to an end, but the match fell victim to the frosty weather with the pitch at the Harratts Nissan Stadium proving unplayable.

Colls are now awaiting league confirmation on when the game will be rescheduled and meanwhile have dropped down to fourth place in the table.

They are eight points behind leaders AFC Emley with a game in hand, three behind second-placed Penistone Church and two behind Grimsby Borough.

Weather permitting, this Saturday Pontefract are away to second from bottom Westella & Willerby (kick-off 3pm).

Glasshoughton Welfare’s NCE Division One game at Dronfield Town was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

They are next due to be in action this Saturday when entertaining Hull-based Hall Road Rangers at Leeds Road, kick-off 3pm.

This will be a tough encounter, but Welfare will be looking for revenge after an injury time goal saw them fall to a 3-2 defeat at Hull in the first league meeting between the teams this season.

There has been player movement at Glasshoughton over the holiday period with Ryan Hallsworth joining from Worsbrough Bridge Athletic and Brad Kilner leaving to sign for Retford United.

Hemsworth MW were another to fall victim to the weather as their bid for a quickfire double over third-placed Thackley in the NCE Premier Division was derailed by a frosty pitch that caused their planned game to be postponed on Monday.

They remain in ninth place, but have games in hand on all the teams above them and have high hopes still of a top six finish in their first-ever Premier season.

This Saturday Wells are hoping to get back in action at home to third from bottom Parkgate (kick-off 3pm) at the MDC Stadium.

Jack Atkinson has left Hemsworth MW to join NCE Division One team Nostell MW.