Glasshoughton go nap to back up manager’s words

Glasshoughton Welfare secured their second win of the season in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League on Saturday when they beat Yorkshire Amateur 5-1 at Leeds Road.

After the previous week’s disappointing draw at Nostell joint manager Lee Vigars promised that his side would one day “give a side a beating” and his words rang true immediately in the home game with their Leeds opponents.

Brad Kilner returned to the side at right-back and Andy McManus took the place of the absent Adam Walsh in the middle of the defence. There was also a first start for Jermaine Moyce, who replaced the holidaying Andy Horbury, while Ryan Poskitt also came back into the starting 11 after injury.

Welfare got off to a great start when Moyce scored his first competitive goal for the club in the 12th minute.

Callum Harrison notched his third goal in three games in the 17th minute when he got onto the end of a Rich Collier corner.

Young Nathan Keightley added two further goals in the 25th and 31st minutes to give Welfare a commanding first half lead.

Connor Glavin made his debut for the club as a second half substitute and he scored the fifth goal on 62 minutes.

The only setback for the home side was an 84th minute consolation goal from Adam Shaw.

After the game, joint manager joint manager Darren Holmes said: “It was a fantastic all-round performance.

“We looked solid at the back and got the ball down well and played some really good football, moving the ball from left to right and causing Yorkshire Amateur real problems all through the game.

“Our finishing was clinical and we would have been a match for anyone.

“The squad is developing nicely with great team spirit and with four players missing gives us a great selection headache for next week.

”Early days, but things are looking really positive.”

This Saturday Welfare are back on their travels when they are away at Knaresborough Town in another league game (kick-off 3pm).

They are also in action next Tuesday at home to Worsbrough Bridge Athletic (7.45pm).