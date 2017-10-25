Glasshoughton made to pay the penalty

A late penalty robbed Glasshoughton Welfare of what would have been a morale-boosting win in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League.

Welfare looked to be on course for a much needed win against bottom club Brigg Town on Saturday with a Ryan Poskitt second half goal. But an 89th minute Ryan Thompson penalty saw the points shared in game spoilt by a swirling wind and sometimes driving rain

After the previous poor performance at Winterton joint managers Darren Holmes and Lee Vigars kept to their word that changes would be made and only Mateusz Zaniewski, Gareth Hunter, Adam Walsh and Alex Marsh kept their places. Ryan Poskitt and Conor Glavin returned and there were debuts for five new signings Robert Oldham, Jordan Emery, Mathew Thompson, Mathew Bugg and Ryan Ferguson.

Ferguson nearly made a name for himself in the first few minutes when his first time effort was scrambled for a corner by visiting keeper Thomas Cook. At the other end a snap shot struck the foot of the Welfare post.

Oldham hit a free-kick inches over then Bugg did well to intercept a ball back to Cook. The ball fell to Poskitt and his shot was cleared by a covering defender. Welfare had a lucky escape just before the break when Oscar Marsden broke through but his weak shot was easily held by Zaniewski.

Early in the second half Emery headed a Glavin free-kick just wide and Bugg and Ferguson linked well only for the final ball into the area to be cleared.

Welfare took the lead on 50 minutes when Poskitt challenged Cook to a loose ball on the edge of the area and knocked the ball past the keeper before prodding home.

Both sides struggled in the last quarter due to the conditions although Welfare substitute Andy Horbury almost beat Cook with a shot from the right wing which hit the side netting.

With 10 minutes remaining Jonny Nichols had a great chance to equalise after a scramble in the home area but he hit his shot over from six yards.

As the game entered its last minute Brigg equalised. A free- kick into the area saw Walsh concede a penalty with a push and Ryan Thompson drove the resulting penalty past keeper Zaniewski.

Welfare joint manager Lee Vigars said: “It was really difficult for either team to play anything resembling football.

“The weather was atrocious with the strong wind, driving rain and the pitch certainly didn’t help either.

“It was never going to be a classic and it wasn’t. Chances were few and far between in an arm wrestle of a first half.

“We had the wind behind us for the first 45 and created a fair few chances where we should have done better.

“We deservedly took the lead early in the second half when Ryan Poskitt pinched the ball from their keeper and tucked the ball home. Brigg came back at us like we knew they would but they never really looked like scoring.

“It took a dubious penalty decision to give them a share of the points in the 92nd minute when it looked like we’d done enough for maximum points.

“To concede so late makes it feel like a loss but we must take the positives and we have only been beaten once in our last six games.”

Glasshoughton are in action tonight away to Grimsby Borough. They are away to Rossington Main this Saturday and are back at home against Hallam next Tuesday (7.45pm).