Glasshoughton manager looking for players to step up

Glasshoughton Welfare remain in 17th place in Toolstation NCE Division One despite a poor performance and a 1-0 defeat at Winterton Rangers.

Although they gave a reasonable first half display Welfare fell behind to a 35th minute Lewis Bemrose goal and never really recovered. Luckily for them all of the clubs below them were also beaten.

Dale Coy in the home goal was scarcely troubled in the second half.

Although missing a large number of regular players through suspensions and holidays this was a disjointed performance from a number of players who had played so well in midweek at Thackley.

Indeed the only thing that Welfare came away with at the warm West Street ground was the half time raffle prize won by supporter Kath Bucknall.

With Polish goalkeeper Mateusz Zaniewski returning in the welfare goal previous stand-in Andy Horbury was restored to the attack.

In the first few minutes the big keeper showed his worth, blocking a point blank Bemrose effort. At the other end Andrew McManus came close when his header clipped the crossbar.

The home side came close in the first half with Chaz Fisher firing over and Joel Shortland poked a shot wide after good link-up play.

Ash Scothern saw his overhead kick scrambled away by Coy and also saw a volley pushed away for a corner.

Winterton took the lead on 35 minutes when Bemrose beat Adam Walsh and hooked the ball past Zaniewski.

At the start of the second half Scothern did well to beat a couple of defenders, but he hit his shot over. That was about it for the Welfare attack and if the home side have had their shooting boots on the score could have been greater.

Welfare were indebted to Zaniewski who pulled off two great low saves and also made a great block to deny Elliot Broughton

The home side should have sewn the game up in the last minute when Walsh slipped, allowing Luke Anderson in but his effort was hit high over.

After the game joint Welfare manager Darren Holmes said: “Unfortunately today was very poor. We can talk about players who are missing, suspended or injured, but when you have the shirt you should work hard to keep it or lose it.

“Changes will have to be made in the next seven days if players don’t step up to the plate and perform like semi-professional players. Having said that a number of players were carrying injuries and showed pride and worked hard on a difficult day when at least seven players were missing. The squad needs to be stronger as a group.

“Although it was a disappointing day we limited Winterton to long distance efforts and few real chances. We thought we could have pinched a point in the second half and on any other Saturday we feel we would have taken all three points.

“We will be working hard this week in training and look forward to putting things right next Saturday.”

Welfare host Brigg Town this Saturday and are away to Grimsby Borough next Wednesday.