Glasshoughton point the way on unbeaten run

Glasshoughton Welfare were disappointed to be held to a goalless draw against Worsbrough Bridge Athletic on Tuesday night, but stretched their unbeaten run to seven games in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League.

Welfare were not at their best, but defended well to keep their first clean sheet of the season and they are now on their best run since their promotion campaign under Craig Elliott.

They had more of the chances and were dangerous from corners with several headers being unlucky not to find the net.

Worsbrough had the most clear-cut chance of the night, however, as Mitchell Wilshire blazed over from inside the six-yard-box.

Welfare also had to settle for a point from a hard fought 2-2 draw away to Knaresborough Town on Saturday.

They made a good start with Nathan Keightley netting after eight minutes, but they were under the cosh for most of the game due to the home side’s dangerous high balls from corners and free -kicks.

Toby Lees equalised from one such free-kick in the first half and substitute Fraser Lancaster looked to have won it for Town early in the second half until Jermaine Moyce gave Welfare a share of the points.

Welfare opened strongly with Louis Akeister’s dangerous cross being headed for a corner by a home defender.

They took the lead when a great crossfield pass from Rich Collier found Keightley and the diminutive player took the ball in his stride before firing into the far corner for his third goal in two games.

The visitors were then lucky from the restart as the ball was launched at goal and keeper Dan Waring just managed to keep it out of his net

Knaresborough did equalise on 19 minutes when a Byron Littlefair free-kick was headed in by Lees.

From the restart Welfare attacked and Connor Glavin had an overhead kick well blocked by Jack Rushworth.

They then came under pressure and Andy McManus had to hack an effort away that seemed destined to go in at the far post before Colin Heath sent two headers off target.

The second half saw Waring come into his own with two great blocks from close range shots. The keeper was then relieved to see Glavin brilliantly head an effort off the line before he did well to make another save.

But the home side introduced substitute Fraser Lancaster on 69 minutes and within seconds he skipped past the Welfare defence to slot past Waring.

Welfare came back and only an instinctive one handed save by Rushworth prevented Glavin getting an equaliser. The home keeper then palmed over a Rich Collier free-kick before he blotted his copybook in the 81st minute when he spilled a shot and Moyce hit the loose ball home.

Both sides had a chance to win it at the death. Good work between Keightley and Callum Harrison saw the ball played to the far post, but sub Ash Scothern could not connect and then with the final move Gary Collier also just failed to reach a cross.

Joint manager Lee Vigars said: “We are happy to take a point today from a strong Knaresborough side.

“We started well and deserved the lead. Then we took the foot off the gas and let them back in. They had the lions share of the game but we still had chances to win late on. Young Nathan was a constant threat for us and nearly pinched all three points.”

Glasshoughton are away to Dronfield Town in the FA Vase this Saturday (3pm) and if no replay is needed they host Nostell MW in the League Cup next Tuesday (7.45pm).