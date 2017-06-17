Glasshoughton Welfare agree new stadium naming rights deal

Glasshoughton Welfare have been boosted by agreeing a new stadium deal, which will mean their Leeds Road ground will be known as The TJs Travel Arena.

A two-year stadium naming rights deal has been struck with TJs Travel Ltd, the well established coach and mini bus company.

Welfare have thanked TJs co-owner Jamie Ndlovu for making this happen and they are hoping the association can carry on for more than just the initial two years.

As part of the deal Glasshoughton’s club crest will be seen on the buses and coaches of the company.

Welfare are celebrating the 20th anniversary of them winning the NCE Presidents Cup with a game against their final opponents, Ossett Albion, who they beat 7-2 over two legs.

On Thursday, July 20 Albion will come to Glasshoughton for a game kicking off at 7.45pm. The Presidents Cup will be on display and the club is inviting former players from both squads that season to come down and help mark the occasion.

Pre-season training, meanwhile, starts on Tuesday, June 27.