Glasshoughton Welfare boost top 10 chances with back to back wins

Glasshoughton Welfare joint managers Darren Holmes and Lee Vigars may have wondered where their goals would come from against Shirebrook Town, with recognised strikers Ashley Scothern and Andy Horbury suspended for Saturday’s clash in Toolstation NCE Division One.

They need not have, however, as midfielders Olly Maude and Josh Morley scored two each and Ryan Poskitt and Connor Glavin also netted to give Welfare a resounding 6-2 win at a sunny Leeds Road.

With the suspensions, Welfare had to make changes and Maude was given the number nine shirt. Poskitt was also pushed up front with Morley coming into his left side position. Matt Cunliffe replaced Mike Brearley at left -back.

The first half hour was a tepid affair, but the game came to life in the last quarter.

On 31 minutes a ball from the right reached Poskitt just inside the penalty area and he slotted through the arms of visiting keeper James Humphreys to give Welfare the lead.

Four minutes later Poskitt turned provider when he fed Morley in and he fired low past Humphreys.

At the other end a snap shot was well held by home keeper Jordan Bradshaw, but straight away Welfare attacked again and, despite appeals for offside, man of the match Maude bore down on goal to hit the ball past the visitors’ keeper at his near post.

Welfare were then rocked by two goals from the visitors in a minute just before the break. Firstly Jake Whelan hit a first time volley from 35 yards that flew into the top of the net, then, a minute later Ashley Crownshaw headed home to the delight of the travelling support.

As the second half opened a good move saw Glavin hit a shot just wide, while at the other end Mark Robinson forced Bradshaw into a good save.

Welfare increased their lead on 58 minutes when a ball from the right saw Maude latch onto Poskitt’s cushioned header and he volleyed past Humphreys.

Minutes later Maude saw a shot deflected for a corner and Glavin saw an effort well held by the keeper. The hosts got their fifth goal on 72 minutes. Good work between Poskitt and Glavin saw the ball played out to Morley who fired home from the edge of the area.

Two minutes later the scoring was completed when Glavin expertly fired a free-kick over the defensive wall and into the corner of the goal.

At that point Welfare introduced their former player, Gareth Hunter, for his second debut for the club and young Reece Horne also came on for his first league appearance.

As the game ended Poskitt forced Humphreys into a low sprawling save from a free-kick.

After the game Welfare joint manager Lee Vigars commented: “Fantastic result against a Shirebrook side who are on a good run of form.

“With suspensions and injuries we had to juggle our side around, but individually the boys were great. Special praise goes to Olly Maude who led the line superbly along with Ryan Poskitt. The pair linked well all day and were a constant threat. That’s a big three points in our pursuit of a top eight finish.”

Glasshoughton, who climbed to ninth, were quickly back in action on Tuesday night when away to Dronfield Town.

It was nearly a case of after the Lord Mayor’s parade, but Welfare emerged with a 2-1 win.

Despite three changes to the team that had beaten Shirebrook, they were confident of a win against a side that they had already beaten twice this season. But in the first half they could hardly put a pass together and their only chance was in the first minute when Connor Glavin shot just over the bar.

Jordan Bradshaw made a good save, but he was beaten by Blake Owen on 28 minutes.

The home side went on to rue several missed chances as Welfare were much improved in the second half. Ryan Poskitt headed an equaliser on 58 minutes and he clinched the winner with his third goal in two games, on 72 minutes when he latched onto a defensive mistake and fired past the home keeper.

This Saturday Glasshoughton face near neighbours Selby Town, who are two places below them in the NCE Division One. It is an away game with a 3pm kick-off.