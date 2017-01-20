Glasshoughton Welfare boss unhappy with latest display

Glasshoughton Welfare fell to their second defeat in a row when going down 2-0 to a competent Rossington Main side.

A first half goal from Cameron Johnson and then an Ainsley Finney second half tap-in gave the South Yorkshire side the points.

Welfare were once again forced into changes to their starting 11. Sam Varley came in to replace the injured Alex Marsh, Olly Maude replaced suspended Adam Hayton and former Pontefract Collieries player Josh Corbett made a second debut for the club.

They started well with young Nathan Keightley firing just wide after a good ball from Maude. But the home side took the lead on nine minutes when poor defending allowed Jason Stokes to waltz past a number of defenders before pulling the ball back to Cameron Johnson, who fired past Andy Holland in the visitors’ goal.

Straight from the restart Stokes received the ball again, but fired wide. At the other end, Adam Walsh headed a corner wide and Corbett had an effort easily held by home keeper Danny Morton.

Welfare then had another good move down the right by Ashley Scothern and his cross was just cleared as Keightley looked to pounce.

Welfare keeper Holland then came to his side’s rescue twice within a minute. He firstly managed to push a stinging shot from Niall Simpson over the bar and seconds later he bravely blocked an effort from the same player on the edge of the penalty area.

Welfare came close just before the break when an Adam Walsh volley was heading for the far corner of the net only for an outstretched foot to deflect it out. The resulting corner saw Connor Glavin head just over.

The second half opened well for Welfare despite Holland struggling to clear a couple of back passes. Firstly Ryan Poskitt’s tremendous volley from 30 yards beat Morton only to strike the crossbar then Keightley fired just wide after cutting in from the left.

The home side were still causing problems, though, and a shot was half-saved by Holland before he pounced on the ball. Simpson shot across goal before the scoring was completed on 79 minutes. Poor defending on the right allowed the ball to be played into the area where Simpson headed against the post and substitute Ainsley Finney followed up to tap-in.

Welfare joint manager Lee Vigars said: “Extremely disappointed with our performance today. We were simply not at the races from start to finish.

“To go 1-0 down against the run of play set us back, but overall we just did not perform to the standards we have set ourselves. We have been good this season and at times have dug deep to grind out results so to roll over today and last week is a bitter pill to swallow.

“Hard work is the key and that begins at training this week before we welcome Campion.”

Kick-off is 3pm this Saturday when Welfare host Campion.

Glasshoughton are also in action next Tuesday when away at NCE Premier Division side Harrogate Railway in the fourth round of the League Cup. Kick-off at Station View is 7.45pm.