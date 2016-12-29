Glasshoughton Welfare ease to holiday victory

Glasshoughton Welfare made it back to back wins in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League with a comfortable 4-0 Boxing Day success at a cold Leeds Road ground.

Andy Horbury opened the scoring from distance and a brace from Nathan Keightley, taking his tally up to 19 this season, put Welfare in control before Ryan Poskitt completed the scoring.

Brett Souter, signed on dual registered forms from Ossett Albion, came in to replace Andy Holland in goal while Adam Hayton was back and Matt Cunliffe continued at left-back where he had a good game and took the MOM award.

Dronfield named 15 players on their team sheet but only 10 took to the field.

In front of 85 hardy spectators Welfare showed early pressure and Keightley had an early shot saved at the near post by keeper Joe Taylor.

Houghton took the lead on 10 minutes when Horbury hit a shot in from twenty yards that bounced awkwardly in front of the keeper and ended up in the far corner of the net.

The visitors hit back and Ashden Morley got on the end of a corner but hit his effort wide of Souter’s near post.

Welfare doubled their lead on 25 minutes when Keightley hit a shot in from 18 yards that beat Taylor at his near post.

The spirited visitors did not give up and Souter was forced into a low save from Akhavan-heza just before the interval.

Just after half-time Welfare should have had a third. Great passing between Horbury and Poskitt saw the latter finally shoot wide with only Taylor to beat.

However, on the 65th minute they did get their third goal with a sublime effort from young Keightley. He received the ball 20 yards from goal, turned and hammered a left foot shot high into the net past the helpless Taylor.

Once again the visitors came back and Souter made a good save low to his right.

For Welfare, Connor Glavin missed a good chance before Taylor made a good save with his feet from substitute Ashley Scothern.

Welfare wrapped the game up on 81 minutes when Keightley drove into the area and his pass into the area was hit home by Poskitt.

Welfare joint manager Lee Vigars said: “Atrocious conditions for football, but I think that the lads did extremely well, especially second half.

“It was good to see Andy Horbury on the scoresheet following some good individual performances and the brace from Nathan will restore some confidence. Ryan Poskitt also capped a very good performance with a great finish.”

There was no festive cheer for Pontefract Collieries as they went down 1-0 to Hallam in their Division One game, Jake Currie scoring the only goal in the 47th minute.