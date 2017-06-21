Glasshoughton Welfare start pre-season training

Pre-season training starts for Glasshoughton Welfare next Tuesday (from 7pm) at The West Yorkshire Sports Ground, Sandal Hall Close, Sandal.

Old and new players will be made welcome by joint managers Darren Holmes and Lee Vigars.

A total of seven pre-season friendlies have been arranged with the first one on Thursday, July 6 at Whitkirk Wanderers.

The first cup draw of the season took place at the NCE League annual meeting with Welfare given a bye in the first round of the League Cup and in the second round they will entertain Nostell MW on a date to be fixed.

Glasshoughton are always on the lookout for new members to join their committee. Anyone wishing to get involved can attend at the ground on a Tuesday or Thursday evening at 7pm or on a Saturday at 1.30pm.

This Saturday the club holds its AGM at the Glasshoughton Centre at 1.30pm and therefore anyone wishing to join them at the club will be made welcome by the committee from 2pm onwards.

On Sunday Welfare are holding their annual car boot sale at the Glasshoughton Centre. Gates open at 6am. Cars £8 and vans £10.