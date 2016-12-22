Glavin at the double to put Glasshoughton back on winning path

Glasshoughton Welfare were back to winning ways when they completed their first double win of the season with a 2-1 success at Brigg Town in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League.

Two first half Connor Glavin goals sealed the win and with better finishing the Welfare side could have ended the game in a far more comfortable position.

Due to injuries and unavailability they were forced into changes. Matt Cunliffe replaced Mike Brearley at left-back and he went onto have a good solid game. Andy Horbury replaced injured Ashley Scothern and he had an assist with both goals.

On a damp and sticky pitch Welfare took the lead on 10 minutes when Andy McManus sent a great ball into the area and Horbury knocked it back to Glavin who slotted past former Glasshoughton keeper Dan Waring.

Just after this Waring just managed to beat Glavin to a Nathan Keightley cross and the keeper did well to scramble a Glavin free-kick away. Waring then managed to palm away a Ryan Poskitt header away and Glavin chipped the loose ball over. The home side equalised on 25 minutes when confusion between keeper Andy Holland and McManus on the edge of the area saw the ball reach Luke Anderson who netted from 25 yards.

Welfare took the lead again on 33 minutes when Waring brought Horbury down in the area and Glavin smashed the resulting penalty past the keeper.

Minutes later Glavin should have had a third when Keightley was fouled after making a powerful run. The referee allowed the play to continue and Glavin hit the loose ball wide.

At the other end the Welfare defence came under pressure. A weak punch from Holland saw the ball headed back and Adam Walsh headed off the line. Alex Marsh then saved his side with a great headed clearance off the line.

Early in the second half Horbury seemed surprised when a cross from Keightley fell to him and he was unable to adjust the headed chance past Waring. Just after this a Horbury shot was pushed away by Waring. The keeper was tested again when a Poskitt 30-yard effort had to be tipped over.

Welfare keeper Holland saved well as the game drew to a close and in the final minutes Keightley rounded Waring, but he poked the ball just wide after great defending by a home player.

After the game Welfare joint manager Darren Holmes said: “After five very difficult fixtures it was important that we got back to winning ways.

“The lads worked very hard and there were some excellent individual performances.

“Other than poor communication for their goal we defended very well as a team from front to back and we look like a top eight side. Very pleasing to see Adam Walsh and Ryan Poskitt back after injury which is a big boost to the team. Andy Horbury led the line well and Nathan Keightley is looking sharp again. We now look forward to the holiday games against Dronfield.”

Glasshoughton are at home to Dronfield Town on Boxing Day (kick-off 3pm) and away to the same opponents on Monday, January 2.