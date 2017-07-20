Glavin nets hat-trick in Glasshoughton Welfare warm-up

Pre-season friendlies are now in full swing as local NCE League clubs look to put plans into place ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Glasshoughton Welfare have had mixed results in their opening games.

Conor Glavin hit a hat-trick as they won 3-0 at West Riding County Amateur League side Littletown last Saturday.

They also enjoyed a victory in their first fixture, winning 4-2 at West Yorkshire League team Whitkirk Wanderers when scorers were Ash Scothern. Ryan Poskitt. Blaine Kellett and Alex Marsh.

Welfare made the trip to Ilkley Town in midweek and used 20 players, but a number of defensive mistakes saw them fall to a 5-3 defeat despite goals from Scothern (two) and Andy Horbury.

Despite the defeat Welfare joint manager Darren Holmes was generally pleased with a good workout although he admitted a number of new players need to be added to the squad before the season starts for real on August 6.

Welfare are in action again tonight when they take on Ossett Albion at home (kick-off 7.45pm) in a game that marks the 20th anniversary of the presidents Cup final between the two teams.

Next Tuesday night Welfare welcome local rivals Pontefract Collieries to the TJs Travel Arena when the arch rivals will compete for the Bill Cook Memorial Trophy. Kick-off is also at 7.45pm.