Goal hungry Ponte Colls hit opponents for six

Pontefract Collieries followed up their eight-goal midweek salvo with another amazing goal-laden performance as they maintained their impressive run in the Premier Division of the Toolstation NCE League.

Colls travelled to Barton Town last Saturday and were made to wait 34 minutes for their first goal, but went on to win 6-0.

The goals were spread round five different scorers as Ponte made it nine league wins on the trot, netting an incredible 44 times in the process.

After a fairly even opening half-hour it was Colls who broke the deadlock through Kane Reece.

Striker Chris Jackson doubled the advantage four minutes later and it was 2-0 at half-time.

Top scorer Eli Hey hit a powerful strike from just outside the box to effectively end the match as a contest within eight minutes of the restart.

Mikey Dunn was next on the scoresheet when coming off the subs bench to fire home after racing onto a ball in behind the home defence.

Dunn then set up Vaughan Redford to make it five and Hey completed the scoring with his second of the day and 13th goal of the season three minutes from time.

Despite the result Pontefract remain in second place in the Premier Division, three points behind Pickering Town, but with two games in hand on the leaders and a plus 20 better goal difference.

Their impressive goal rush has made them the leading Step 5 level scorers in the country.

After Saturday’s match Colls assistant manager Craig Rouse praised the defence for the part they are playing in the side’s success so far this season.

He said: “I thought for 30 minutes we huffed and puffed a little bit and struggled to fully get into our stride. Our back four were excellent in that time and that really gave us a platform to build from.

“Due the amount of goals we’ve scored recently the work that our keeper, back four and middle men has done has gone unnoticed from people outside the club, but they’ve been excellent and deserve some plaudits themselves for recent performances.

“Once we got into our stride in the second half I thought we were excellent and it was good to see all the lads once again contribute to a good result for our club.

“There’s a good togetherness within the squad and we feel there’s still more to come over the course of the season.”

Pontefract were due to test themselves against higher division Evo-Stik League side Ossett Albion in the first round of the West Riding County Cup on Tuesday night, but the tie had to be postponed as the Ossett side were involved in an FA Trophy replay.

Pontefract will be aiming to maintain their run when they host fifth from bottom Bottesford Town back in the league this Saturday (3pm) and they are also down to be in action away to mid-table Hall Road Rangers next Tuesday (7.45pm).