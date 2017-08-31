Goal rush takes Ponte Colls to top of table

After hitting top spot with a brilliant demolition of previous table toppers Rainworth MW on Saturday Pontefract Collieries superbly held on to the lofty position when they were back at home against Worksop Town on Tuesday night.

Craig Parry’s men were geared up for a big test with Worksop coming into the game just three points behind them, but blew the visitors away with a 5-1 victory that followed a 5-0 success just a few days earlier.

Colls actually went behind to an Alec Denton volley on 13 minutes, but hit back to dominate and were 3-1 up by half-time after wide man Ash Emmett struck twice and full-back Jack Greenhough also scored.

They could have had more as Kane Reece hit the post and several chances were missed.

It was effectively over as a contest when Mark Whitehouse found the net from 30 yards out seven minutes after the break.

Mikey Dunn, back in the side after suspension, rounded off the scoring in the last minute.

Ponte played their first away game of the season last Saturday and won 5-0 at Rainworth.

Despite the absence of several players they were able to field a strong side and were soon in control against opponents who had won their previous three league games.

New boy Marcel Chigmira took just five minutes to find the net on his debut with a crisp low strike at the far post after a long throw had not been dealt with.

Colls were two up before 10 minutes had gone as Julian Lawrence scored an own goal from a Ponte corner.

Another long throw by Greenhough almost led to a third goal as the ball dropped to Eli Hey and his shot looked to be going into the corner of the net only for the home keeper to make a flying save.

It stayed 2-0 to half-time with the visitors defending well before they added to their lead after the break, first through Kane Reece after an incisive breakaway on 66 minutes.

Four minutes later Emmett made it four as he raced in behind the home defence and it was plain sailing.

Rainworth’s frustrations showed as they had a player sent-off, given a straight red card, and Emmett completed their misery when glancing home from a free-kick a minute from time.

Pontefract are back at home this Saturday when they entertain Athersley Recreation (kick-off 3pm). They are also in action next Tuesday away to Clipstone, who have struggled so far this season (7.45pm).

In the first qualifying round of the FA Vase Collieries travel to play Maine Road in Manchester on Saturday, September 9.

Pontefract Collieries are launching walking football starting this Friday, 6-7pm.

The game improves fitness and health as well as offering a chance to make new friends. All welcome. To book a place, ring 07857225332.