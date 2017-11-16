Hale treble keeps Featherstone in top three

Jordan Hale hit a hat-trick as Featherstone Colliery maintained their challenge for promotion from Division One of the West Yorkshire League.

Up against Brighouse Old Boys at home, they did not have it all their own way, but ran out 5-3 winners with Gareth Catton and Leon Leake joining treble star Hale on the scoresheet.

The win kept Featherstone in third place, but they have closed the gap to four points on leaders Rawdon Old Boys, who could only draw at home to East End Park.

Colliery have a game in hand on the table toppers and have also played one less than second-placed Wyke Wanderers, who are three points above them.

This Saturday Featherstone take a break from the league when they are in action in the Castleford & District FA Challenge Cup at home to neighbours Kellingley Welfare, who were without a West Yorkshire League game last weekend.

Kippax remain in tenth place in Division One after suffering a 2-0 defeat away to fifth-placed Boroughbridge.

They conceded a goal in each half with Jake Fletcher opening the scoring after seven minutes and Harry Hawkins-Mitchell sealing the result seven minutes from time.

Kippax travel to Wetherby Athletic for another league game this Saturday.