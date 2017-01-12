Heavy home defeat for Glasshoughton Welfare

Glasshoughton Welfare fell to their heaviest home defeat of the season when a poor second half display saw them outclassed against a well drilled Hall Road Rangers side in a Toolstation NCE Division One game at Leeds Road.

The home side were only losing via a first half penalty until the last 23 minutes, but then four goals for the visitors saw them leave West Yorkshire with a comfortable 5-0 win.

Welfare made changes to the team that had beaten Dronfield Town on Boxing Day with dual registered Ossett Albion player Rikki Paylor replacing the unavailable Lewis Akeister and Andy Holland returning in goal after a one game suspension

The opening exchanges of were fairly even. Visiting keeper Phil Dobson just beat Nathan Keightley to a through ball and Adam Walsh headed a free-kick into the hands of the keeper.

At the other end, Andy McManus hooked a shot away that had beaten Holland and was heading for goal. Sam Belcher headed the resulting corner straight at Holland.

Hall Road took the lead on 21 minutes when Chris Spinks hammered home a penalty after McManus committed a foul in the home area.

Welfare tried to come back and Dobson saved at the feet of Keightley, but they were lucky to escape just before half-time when a shot hit Walsh and bounced just past the post with Holland beaten. Belcher then headed another chance well over.

Welfare opened the second half well and good work between Andy Horbury and substitute Ashley Scothern saw the ball played across the face of goal to no avail.

The visitors increased their lead on 67 minutes when Joe Cooper headed home from a corner.

The lead should have been increased soon after as Josh Batty headed over from eight yards with only Holland to beat.

However, on 77 minutes the third goal came after the ball reached Jacob Vernon 22 yards out and he smashed a shot past Holland.

Minutes later the same player hit a shot wide before at the other end Scothern hit probably Welfare’s only real shot at goal, which went wide of the far post.

Hall Road completed the scoring with two goals in the last minute. Firstly, Danny Norton bamboozled several defenders in the area with a mazy run and he squared to James Piercy who hit the ball past Holland. From the restart, possession was lost at the edge of the Welfare box and substitute Gareth Owen hit the loose ball home.

After the game joint Welfare manager Darren Holmes said: “Today’s score line was a bit harsh, but the difference between mid-table and the top six showed.

“It’s a fine margin, but the teams at the top are clinical and work for 90 minutes. They convert set pieces well.

“We worked hard and for 15 minutes in the second half were well in the game and the stronger side. However, they converted all of their chances, their movement was very good and we didn’t deal with it all game.

“It is something that we have to work on to progress up the league where we all want to be. A big reaction is needed this week and at Rossington next Saturday.”

Glasshoughton are now down to 11th place ahead of their away game at fourth from bottom Rossington Main this Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Pontefract Collieries were left frustrated again as their second successive game fell victim to the weather with their scheduled match at Westella & Willerby postponed. It has now been rearranged for Wednesday, March 1.

Colls are now down to fifth in Toolstation NCE Division One, although they do have at least one game in hand on three of the teams above them and are only three points behind second-placed Penistone Church. This Saturday they are hoping to be back in action at home to Ollerton Town (3pm).

Ponte, meanwhile, have signed midfielder Glynn Cotton from Shirebrook Town.