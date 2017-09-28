Hey at the double as Ponte Colls advance in FA Vase

Pontefract Collieries won through to the first round proper of the FA Vase after another convincing victory at Winsford United.

Colls’ run of five-goal displays came to an end after six on the trot, but they still hit the goal trail in a 4-1 success in Cheshire, taking their tally to an incredible 38 in their last eight outings.

Ponte were ahead from the 19th minute when Mark Whitehouse found the net with a thumping header from a corner.

Kane Reece doubled the advantage on the stroke of half-time following good work by Mikey Dunn and the visitors stayed in control after the break.

Eli Hey made it three just after the hour mark after being set up by Dunn and the striker added his second and Colls’ fourth 15 minutes later after Dunn supplied another good cross.

Brandon Moore pulled one back late on for Winsford, but it was just a consolation as they were well beaten by a Pontefract team who will now take on Merseyside club Litherland REMYCA in the first round on Saturday, October 21.

Collieries were back in action in the Premier Division of the Toolstation NCE League on Tuesday night away to Bridlington Town, but they were unable to improve their eight-match unbeaten run in all competitions as the game was abandoned after 49 minutes due to fog at the seaside.

It was unlucky for Ponte as they were 1-0 up at the time when the game was called off after they had taken the lead when Mikey Dunn’s free-kick found the net.

Pontefract are without a game this Saturday, but continue their run of away games at Thackley next Tuesday (kick-off 7.45pm).