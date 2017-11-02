Horbury is goal hero as Glasshoughton climb table

Glasshoughton Welfare bounced back from a 4-0 beating in midweek as an 86th minute Andy Horbury header gave them all three points in a nine-goal thriller at Rossington Main.

Welfare were disappointed with their display as they lost at Grimsby Borough last Wednesday and conceded four goals again on Saturday, but also found their own goal touch to win 5-4.

They quickly shook off their midweek blues as they took an early lead, but they were 3-2 down at half-time as the game swung from end to end.

Three goals were scored in two pulsating second half minutes just after the break and just as it looked as though the points would be shared, Horbury’s towering header saw all three points go to the visitors.

Welfare opened strongly despite playing against the wind and Horbury could not quite get his shot away from a good right wing cross..

At the other end the ever dangerous Jason Stokes saw a drive just clear the crossbar.

Welfare took the lead on 16 minutes when Horbury headed a throw-in onto the edge of the home penalty area and Lewis Akeister smashed the ball past home keeper Dan Morton.

Four minutes later Howe equalised when hitting home a loose ball after the visitors’ defence had been caught out.

Howe nearly got a second as he flicked a cross over, but the hosts took the lead on 35 minutes when a drive from a quick free-kick could not be held by Mateus Zaniewski and Will Wraith knocked the ball in.

Welfare came back and a Robert Oldham free-kick was prodded home at the far post by Adam Walsh.

However, with virtually the last kick of the half Wraith got his second when poor Welfare defending allowed a cross in from the left and despite Zaniewski blocking a goal bound effort Wraith was allowed time to hit the ball home.

Ten minutes into the second half the game exploded. Firstly, Welfare’s Ryan Ferguson was fouled in the area but Ryan Poskitt’s good penalty was saved by Morton. Seconds later the Houghton showman was not to be denied when his brilliant 30- yard effort beat Morton into the far corner.

Rossington came straight back and captain Andy McManus fouled Howe in the area. Connor Williamson stepped up to beat Zaniewski with the resulting penalty.

From the re-start Welfare attacked again, Ferguson slipped the ball past Morton and despite an attempt to clear by a home defender the ball entered the net.

Michael Cuckson saw his flicked effort go just wide as the home side went for the winner, but welfare won the points with four minutes remaining. A great cross field ball from Ferguson looked to be lost but Poskitt did well to keep the ball alive. He passed back to Alex Marsh who hit a pinpoint cross to the far post where Horbury rose and planted his header past Morton to seal the win.

Welfare joint manager Darren Holmes said: “What a difference a few days make.

“We were all very down after the result on Wednesday but all carried the positives into this game. Although we made hard work of the win we deserved all three points.

It was a solid performance. The midfield worked very hard and both our full-backs got forward well and produced some excellent early ball for our strikers. Special mention to Andy Horbury who works so hard every week for little reward, he scored a fantastic winner.

“If we can cut out the individual errors I’m sure we will move up the league where we belong.”

Welfare were back in action on Tuesday night at home to Hallam and let a two-goal lead to draw 2-2.

They were 2-0 up with 25 minutes to go after second half goals from Andy Horbury. But Richard Tootle and Mitchell Dunne pulled the scores level in a feisty game that saw six bookings and Welfare’s Ryan Poskitt red carded.

Another home game follows for Glasshoughton as they host FC Bolsover this Saturday (3pm). They travel to Knaresborough Town next Tuesday (7.45pm).