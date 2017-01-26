Horbury’s last-gasp volley earns points for Glasshoughton

Glasshoughton Welfare returned to winning ways on Saturday with a fine 2-1 home success over seventh-placed Campion in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League.

A much better performance saw the home side take the lead late in the game courtesy of a goal from man of the match Nathan Keightley. Although the prolific Eli Hey quickly equalised for the Bradford-based team, substitute Andy Horbury sealed the points with a fabulous last kick of the game volley.

Welfare made a couple of changes from the side beaten at Rossington last week, Lewis Akeister replacing Sam Varley at right-back and captain Adam Hayton back in for Olly Maude.

They certainly looked well up for the game. After Keightley was fouled in the first few minutes Josh Corbett’s free-kick was well held by the impressive Daniel Armitage. Ash Scothern also tested the keeper from 20 yards and Connor Glavin saw a free-kick gathered easily.

At the other end a headed chance was held by home keeper Andy Holland and Mark Bett fired an effort over the bar. Welfare had a lucky escape when the ball was played across the face of goal, but Lee Bradshaw hit a shot wide as it looked easier to hit the target.

Holland did well to clear a through ball, but at the other end Keightley hit a shot just wide and Ryan Poskitt tested Armitage with a 20-yard shot.

The second half opened with Scothern hitting an effort across the face of the goal which just evaded Keightley. Soon after Keightley saw an effort pushed over by Armitage.

Welfare were indebted to keeper Holland on 65 minutes when he produced three great saves. First he was quickly to the edge of his area to block an effort with his feet then he managed to smother an effort from Hey as the ball was about to be struck home and palmed a follow-up shot away.

At the other end Scothern had a great chance to put Welfare ahead, but he fired over with only Armitage to beat.

Holland came to the rescue again when he managed to get a hand to a Hey effort when on a one-on-one with visiting player.

Welfare took the lead with eight minutes left, Keightley collecting the ball on the right of the area and slotting past Armitage into the far corner.

A minute later Hey equalised when he drilled past Holland after a slip in the home defence.

As the game went into injury-time both sides seemed to settle for a draw until Keightley chipped the ball over to substitute Horbury on the edge of the visitors’ six-yard area. The tall striker chested the ball down then hit the winning goal with the last kick of the game with a stunning volley over Armitage.

Joint Welfare manager Darren Holmes said: “What a difference a week makes. From one of our worst displays at Rossington to one of our best.

“As a team we were fantastic, we had a game plan and stuck to it very well in pushing them back and stopping them attacking in numbers. Some excellent individual performances stopped them playing and created some very good chances. We dominated most of the game and were well worth our three points against a strong team.

“Ryan Poskitt, Josh Corbett, Adam Hayton, and Nathan Keightley were outstanding.”

Glasshoughton were in action again on Tuesday night when they were knocked out 3-1 in the fourth round of the NCE League Cup away at Harrogate Railway Athletic.

A tap-in for David Brown set Railway on the way before a well worked move involving Keightley saw Horbury break clear to equalise. But Gregg Kidd was gifted a goal as half-time approached and Railway were able to effectively seal their victory seven minutes into the second half with a Steve Bromley strike.

Welfare are hoping to sign a new goalkeeper as regular stopper Andy Holland is likely to be out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for a hernia problem. It is hoped that the new keeper will be in the side that travels to Yorkshire Amateur this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.