Impressive Ponte Colls are five stars again

Pontefract Collieries hit five goals for the fourth game in a row as they eased into the second qualifying round of the FA Vase.

Craig Parry’s men followed up a string of victories that have put them top of the Toolstation NCE League with a 5-1 success away to Maine Road.

Following a bright start Ponte led 2-1 at the break but pulled away in the second half to set up a trip to Winsford United in the next round of the FA Vase.

Ponte took the lead inside five minutes through Eli Hey, who was straight into the action off the back of a hat-trick in midweek. Following good pressure from the Colls front line Hey found himself one-on-one with the keeper and slid the ball home.

Collieries doubled their lead 15 minutes later after more good pressure led to a corner which was headed goalwards by Chris Jackson and found the net via a deflection off Vaughan Redford.

Maine Road pulled a goal back just before the half-hour with a brilliant strike as Jack Langford was not closed down and let fly to send a shot into the top corner.

Ponte started the second half the brighter, but it took 15 minutes to regain their two-goal advantage, Jackson this time claiming his goal following a goalkeeping error from a corner as he volleyed in from inside the six-yard box.

Colls then put the game to bed with two more goals, the first through Mikey Dunn, who received the ball inside the area following a great pass by Redford and danced his way past two defenders to power under the keeper and off the underside of the bar.

Jack Greenhough sealed the win with his third of the campaign from right-back. Following another goalkeeping mishap from the young Maine Road keeper the ball dropped to Greenhough who volleyed home from inside the area.

Colls now face a trip to Winsford United in the next round, to be played on Saturday, September 23 at the Cheshire side.

Before then they return to league action and will be looking to maintain their top of the table position in the NCE Premier when at home to 18th-placed Parkgate this Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Pontefract’s Ash Emmett has been voted the Non League Yorkshire player of the month for August following a string of outstanding displays and six goals from midfield.

Emmett beat off competition from nine other candidates to win the award, which will give him a boost after he has suffered a double leg break playing for Sunday side Westville FC.

Collieries are currently looking at developing and growing the junior and academy section and are recruiting coaches for this section to help in the development and nurturing of young people in the local area.

A position as club coach (age group 6-19s depending on experience/interest) is available. The role will be explained by the committee on acceptance of the post, but will include coaching a junior football team, maintaining kit and equipment to allow effective training to be carried out, attend events and club meetings when required. Anyone interested can contact Dan Grace on 07857 225332 or Charlie Fletcher on 07494 544636.