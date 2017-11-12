Juniors helping Ackworth to bloom

Ackworth Juniors players have been busy off the football pitch planting 2,000 spring bulbs in a bid to brighten up the village.

An area of roadside verge on Barnsley Road was chosen by Ackworth Parish Council after the club has successfully applied for an improvement grant through Wakefield Council.

Club chairman Paul Wilkinson, who himself was on hand leading the bulb planting, said: “The bulb planting has been a great way to get our younger players involved and show we are more than just a football club.

“We’re very proud to be putting something back into the village and community.

“It’s been great fun, educational and rewarding for everyone involved – I just can’t wait for spring!”

Boys and girls from the under 7s through to the under 11s helped with the planting –swapping their football boots for wellies – giving-up their Saturday morning to make a difference within the village.

The club would also like to personally thank councillors Pat and Allan Garbutt for their support and assistance with the bulb planting and also First Impressions owner Paul Hamby, who was on hand throughout to assist and explain to the young boys and girls how best to plant the bulbs.