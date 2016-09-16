Keightley puts Glasshoughton Welfare through in FA Vase

Nathan Keightley scored two second half goals as Glasshoughton Welfare advanced in the Buildbase FA Vase with a 2-0 success away to Dronfield.

After a goalless opening half in which Welfare defended well they took charge of the first qualifying round tie when Keightley scored his first goal on the hour.

Dronfield looked to hit back, but their hopes were finally dashed by a second Keightley goal in the 90th minute.

Glasshoughton will now be at home to neighbours Hemsworth MW in the second qualifying round on Saturday, September 24.

Welfare stretched their unbeaten run to nine when they beat Nostell MW 3-1 in the third round of the NCE League Cup on Tuesday night.

Callum Harrison, Ryan Poskitt and Keightley were all on target in the first half with Franck Zalo replying for Nostell five minutes after the break.

This Saturday Glasshoughton are away to Shirebrook Town (3pm) and on Tuesday they host Grimsby Borough (7.45pm).