Late goal denies Glasshoughton Welfare third straight win

Glasshoughton Welfare had to settle for a point after a late equaliser cost them victory at Selby Town in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League.

Welfare looked as though they had secured all three points when an 82nd minute Ryan Poskitt goal seemed to settle the game. But poor defending, which had led to an equaliser earlier in the game, also cost them in the 90th minute.

Welfare welcomed back Nathan Keightley into the starting line-up having returned to the club following a four-week spell at Liversedge.

He and Ashley Scothern replaced Andy Horbury and Gareth Hunter.

The home side started on the front foot and Welfare keeper Jordan Bradshaw had to be quick off his line to just beat a home player to a through ball.

Houghton were lucky to escape as the ball pinged around the six-yard area before Bradshaw managed to claim the ball.

Bradshaw made a great save on seven minutes when he parried away a stinging shot from point blank range.

At the other end Poskitt sliced a good chance over. Poskitt and Josh Morley also tested home keeper Pete Lawrie.

Bradshaw saved Welfare twice in the space of a few minutes. Firstly the keeper somehow saved, but also clung onto a fierce half-volley from a home player and he then pushed another piledriver over.

Welfare took the lead on 28 minutes when Mike Brearley saw his shot parried out to the right and Josh Morley hit the rebound from an acute angle into the far corner of the net.

Just after this Keightley pushed a shot just wide of the far post and as the half ended Connor Glavin could not quite get his foot onto a bouncing ball in the home area.

Selby drew level on 59 minutes as poor defending allowed the ball to be played over and Callum Terrill was then allowed through on goal to slot past Bradshaw.

Welfare came back with Scothern forcing Lawrie into a diving save. Keightley also went close and they looked to have sealed victory eight minutes from time when a great ball from Glavin played Scothern in on the right and his cross was steered in by Poskitt, claiming his fourth goal in seven days.

The visitors should have had a third soon after when it seemed either Morley or Keightley would fire home, but the chance was lost. They were made to pay late on as the ball was lost on the left and a cross came in that Bradshaw missed, leaving Cables to shoot into an empty net.

Welfare joint manager Darren Holmes said: “For the second game running the conditions made it very difficult to play any sort of flowing football and both teams really struggled against the wind and muddy conditions.

“We rode our luck early on and Jordan Bradshaw made some excellent saves to keep us in the game.

“After Josh Morley scored an excellent goal we thought going in at half-time in front would push us on to dominate the second. Unfortunately we didn’t play with any urgency and let Selby back in the game and individual errors cost us all three points. Very hard to take leading until the 91st minute.

“Have to say credit to the lads who have come into the starting 11 due to injuries and suspensions. We have taken seven points from nine.”

Glasshoughton are not in action this weekend, but are away to Grimsby Borough next Tuesday (7.45pm).