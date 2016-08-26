Late one-two denies Glasshoughton Welfare

Two late goals from Steve Smith gave Nostell MW an unlikely share of the points against Glasshoughton Welfare.

Welfare were leading by two goals going into the last two minutes of normal time with a brace from Callum Harrison, but Smith popped up in the final throes with his own double to deny Glasshoughton after they had seemed set to claim all three points.

With Brad Kilner injured Glasshoughton were forced into a change with Sam Varley making his first start for the club.

They opened well although Nathan Keightley could only hit a weak shot at keeper Neil Bennett before a Nostell player played a ball across his penalty area which was desperately cleared as Rich Collier was ready to pounce.

The visitors had a lucky escape when Mike Brearley sliced a clearance which bounced just wide of a post with Dan Waring struggling to get near to it.

Stefan Connor hit a shot wide for Nostell before he had another good chance but was forced wide by the Glasshoughton defence.

Glasshoughton took the lead on 21 minutes when a Collier corner was missed by the home defenders and Harrison headed powerfully home from six yards.

Nostell came back and a Jacob Mason header went just over. Just before the break Varley hit a shot that evaded the far post by inches with Bennett stranded. Collier broke through but his weak shot was easily gathered by Bennett.

It looked as though Glasshoughton had sealed the win on 57 minutes when a Harrison free-kick from 25 yards out somehow beat Bennett low to his right.

Just after the goal Olly Maude sent a great ball over the home defence and only a great hook away by Donaghue prevented the ball reaching Horbury.

Glasshoughton nearly got a third when Hayton volleyed a ball in from the edge of the area which Bennett got a hand to and after a scramble the ball was hacked off the goal-line.

In the last quarter Nostell started their fight back with Connor firing wide.

In the last two minutes Hayton hit a free-kick over, but Nostell scored when the visitors’ defence appealed for offside but Smith carried his run on and lobbed over Waring into the net.

They then levelled in the last seconds as poor Glasshoughton defending saw the ball reach Smith and he ran towards the goal before slotting past Waring to leave the visiting players and officials demoralised.

Disappointed Glasshoughton joint manager Lee Vigars said: “That’s two points dropped instead of one gained.

“We were completely in control for 85 minutes when yet again we switch off and allow a team back into a game.

“The lads are gutted but we will dust ourselves down and go again next week. We should be sitting in the top three at this point in time but silly mistakes are costing us. If we can just cut them out then some teams will take a real beating from us.”

Glasshoughton and Campion shared six goals in an entertaining midweek league game.

Welfare were two down after 20 minutes courtesy of a Scott Eastwood penalty and a Matthew Waller strike, but they hit back with goals from Callum Harrison and Richard Collier.

Glasshoughton took the lead just after the break through Andy Horbury, but Eli Hey soon levelled the scores.

For the first time in a number of seasons Welfare were able to field an unchanged side from their previous game.

After conceding twice, Welfare hit back when a corner was headed home by Harrison for his first goal for the club.

The visitors then went looking for another goal and the pressure told on 33 minutes when an Adam Hayton free-kick to the far post was headed back to the opposite post and Collier rifled home.

Just after this Maude brought a great save out of Armitage and both he and Hayton had other efforts which cleared the home bar.

Welfare took the lead on 49 minutes. Keightley, showing great persistence, took the ball towards the near post and his cross was deflected into the area where Horbury reacted quickest for his first competitive goal for the club.

They could not keep the lead, however, as Waring could not hold a fierce shot and after a scramble Hey managed to knock the ball home. Despite Welfare’s protests that the ball had been kicked out of Waring’s hands the goal was given.

Chances fell to both sides in the final half-hour. Armitage held onto the ball well from a Collier cross shot and Lewis Akeister shot over after being set up by Hayton. At the other end Waring made a great block in a one-on-one and the Welfare keeper then saved his side with two great saves.

Welfare could have snatched it at the death when Hayton shot just over.

This Saturday Glasshoughton are back at home when they entertain Yorkshire Amateur in the league (3pm).