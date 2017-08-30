Dallas rewarded for bright start to season with new deal at Leeds United

While fans await news of a new signing Leeds United have announced that one of their current first team stars has agreed a deal to stay at the club.

Wide player Stuart Dallas has agreed a new three-year deal to stay at Elland Road until the end of the 2019-20 season.

The contract is a reward for a bright start to the campaign by 26-year-old Dallas who can play on either flank or at full-back as he does for Northern Ireland at times.

He had one year left of his original contract after joining Leeds from Brentford in 2015, making 90 appearances so far and scoring nine goals, the most recent coming to seal a 2-0 victory over Sunderland at The Stadium of Light earlier this month. Dallas has featured six times this season.

He is the seventh first team player to agree a new contract at United this summer, following in the footsteps of Ronaldo Vieira, Gaetano Berardi, Tyler Denton, Kalvin Phillips, Eunan O’Kane and captain Liam Cooper.