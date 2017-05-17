Hernandez earns new deal but six released by Leeds United

Leeds United have released their list of retained players for the 2017-18 season with six not offered new contracts and five returning to their parent clubs after their loan deals at Elland Raod expired.

Pablo Hernandez’s contract has been automatically renewed for another season due to the amount of games he featured in during the 2016-17 campaign, which triggered a clause in his original deal.

The Spaniard spent the first half of this season on loan at Leeds from Qatari club Al-Arabi but signed a short-term permanent contract with the Whites in January.

The agreement included an appearance-related clause promising Hernandez another year with the club and the former Swansea City player activated it after a season which saw him score six goals and make eight assists.

United also confirmed that wantaway left-back Charlie Taylor has been offered a new two year contract. In line with EFL regulations, he now has one month from today’s date to accept.

New one-year deals have been offered to promising juniors Eoghan Stokes and Tom Pearce while the club has also exercised the option to extend deals for Conor Shaughnessy and Romario Vieira.

Loan players Modou Barrow, Kyle Bartley, Matt Grimes, Alfonso Pedraza and Hadi Sacko have returned to their original clubs with no deals struck to sign them on a permanent basis.

No contracts have been offered to Jordan Botaka, Alex Purver, Michael Taylor, Ross Turnbull, Jack Vann and Billy Whitehouse and they will be released by Leeds when their contract expires.