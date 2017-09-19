Leeds United knock out Premiership Burnley in dramatic shoot-out

Leeds United won through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup when they emerged from a penalty shoot-out against Premiership Burnley after their third round tie had ended 2-2.

Thomas Christiansen’s men came within a minute of winning the tie in normal time, but held their nerve in 30 extra minutes before coming through the shoot-out with five perfect spot-kicks.

Pierre-Michel Lasogga, Pablo Hernandez, Mateusz Klich, Ezgjan Alioski and Stuart Dallas all put their penalties away in a 5-3 shoot-out success.

Leeds had earlier twice led through Hadi Sacko and an Hernandez penalty only to be twice pegged back with former Whites man Chris Wood among the scorers for the hosts with a penalty.

The tie remained goalless up to the 79th minute with all the action happening in the last 11 minutes plus seven minutes of injury-time.

A much changed Leeds line-up saw Andy Lonergan making his first start in goal since moving back to the club and forward Pawel Cibicki making his debut. Gaetano Berardi, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Ronaldo Vieira, Mateusz Klich and Stuart Dallas were all restored to the side while after three substitute appearances Jay-Roy Grot came in up front to start his first game.

Burnley, who included former Leeds left-back Charlie Taylor in their line-up and had Chris Wood on the bench, made the better start as Scott Arfield got in a long range effort that was saved by Lonergan.

Leeds responded, but Grot scuffed his shot and the opportunity went begging.

Phil Bardsley tried his luck with another effort from distance for the home side only to send the ball off target. A further 25-yard strike from a free-kick also failed to trouble the visiting keeper.

Sam Vokes sent a volley over and Ashley Barnes headed wide from a Taylor cross as a bit of pressure was exerted by Burnley. Kevin Long then went closer with his header that only just off target.

Vokes and Arfield combined well for the hosts only for the latter to fire wide.

Leeds finally managed an effort of their own as Cibicki struck from distance and a deflection won a corner. From it, Dallas got a shot on target, but saw his shot saved by Nick Pope.

Barnes headed wide for the hosts and the opening half ended goalless.

The second period saw little of note initially, aside from a booking for each side, before Johann Gudmundsson went close with a curling shot.

Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen made his first change on the hour mark in a bid to open things up a bit more, sending on fit again Hadi Sacko to play on the wing with Dallas going to full-back in place of the substituted Borthwick-Jackson.

It did not have any instant affect as it was Burnley who created a half-chance, Gudmundsson’s cross being headed over by Barnes.

Vieira did hit a volley over from range then saw another attempted volley blocked after Dallas’s free-kick was not dealt with.

At the other end Bardsley fired a shot close before Burnley sent on Wood, last season’s top scorer for Leeds.

Irish international Robbie Brady was quickly into the action after also coming on as a sub at the same time as Wood. First, his free-kick was headed wide by Long then his shot went wide.

Only a great save by Lonergan kept out Ashley Westwood’s effort and within a minute the value of it could be seen as United took the lead.

After just coming on as substitute Pablo Hernandez put Sacko through and the winger did the rest, beating Pope for the opening goal.

Hernandez came close to winning it for the visitors with a free-kick that was only inches over.

Instead the Whites were back defending again with Lonergan saving at close range to deny Gudmundsson.

Real late drama then followed with Burnley awarded a penalty after Berardi was judged to have tugged at Long’s shirt from a home corner. Up stepped Wood to score against his former club.

Back came Leeds to win a penalty of their own after Roofe was held back trying to get to Hernandez’s cross and Hernandez put away the injury-time spot-kick.

Still it was not the winner as Burnley had one last chance with a free-kick and Brady found the top left corner to make it 2-2 and send the tie into extra-time.

The game calmed down once again after the amazing end to the 90 minutes with the only action of note in the first half of extra-time being a brave headed clearance by Berardi from a dangerous Gudmundsson cross.

A bit of Leeds history was made in the 103rd minute when they brought on a fourth substitute for the first time in a competitive game.

Under the rules of the Carabao Cup this year they were allowed an extra sub in extra-time and Ezgjan Alioski came on for Roofe.

In the second half of extra-time earlier sub Pierre-Michel Lasogga went close with a free-kick from about 30 yards out.

Burnley sub Jack Cork forced Lonergan into a routine save with a half-volley and Wood sent a header over, but Leeds coped comfortably enough in defence and the game was to be decided in a penalty shoot-out after ending all square.

In the new ‘ABBA’ style shoot-out Lasogga scored first for United then Wood and

Barnes made it 2-1 to Burnley.

Hernandez and Klich made it advantage Leeds and Brady levelled, but James Tarkowski’s effort was saved by Lonergan and Burnley were not take any more penalties with Alioski and Dallas finding the net to seal a memorable win for the Whites.

Match facts

Burnley 2

(Wood 89, pen, Brady 90+6)

Leeds United 2

(Sacko 79, Hernandez 90+4, pen)

Leeds won 5-3 on penalties

Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Carabao Cup, round three

Attendance: 11,799

Burnley: Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Long, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Hendrick (Cork 90), Westwood (Defour 120), Arfield (Brady 72), Barnes, Vokes (Wood 72)

Leeds: Lonergan, Berardi, Shaughnessy, Ayling, Borthwick-Jackson (Sacko 60), Vieira, Klich, Dallas, Roofe (Alioski 103), Cibicki (Hernandez 79), Grot (Lasogga 85).

Referee: Darren Bond.