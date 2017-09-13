Leeds United’s impressive away record set to be tested

Leeds United’s 100 per cent start in away games is about to get a serious test with the team facing back to back travels in the next week.

Three wins from three at Bolton Wanderers, Sunderland and Nottingham Forest, with seven goals scored and only two conceded, has seen Thomas Christiansen make a flying start away from home as Whites head coach.

But if the side can remain undefeated through the next two matches they will be flying that is for sure as tests do not come much harder in the Sky Bet Championship than Saturday’s visit to Millwall and this is quickly followed by a step up to Premier League level with a trip to play Burnley next Tuesday in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The latter will be interesting in many ways with Christiansen facing top level English opposition for the first time and Burnley possibly including their two recent acquisitions from Leeds in Chris Wood and Charlie Taylor.

The quality of the contest could come down to how many of the first team regulars are selected with a few changes at least in the offing for both teams with the games coming thick and fast again in the league and an acknowledged need to involve big squads that clubs carry these days.

The Leeds boss will not be thinking too much about the cup tie yet with Millwall first on the agenda and the Whites preparing for their usual hot reception at The Den.

It is unlikely the players will be given the same space they were allowed by Burton when they won 5-0 last Saturday and will have to work hard to be earn the right to play their attacking football which is thrilling increasingly bigger crowds this season, with more than 31,000 inside Elland Road for Tuesday night’s 2-0 win over Birmingham City.

United have so far shown they can battle as well as entertain this season so will go into the game more confident than usually is the case at Millwall, but they will still have to be wary, especially with home striker Steve Morison extra keen to put one over his former side.

Supporters who do not fancy making the trip to Millwall can see the game at Elland Road in the club’s first beamback of the season. All Leeds’ 2,000 allocated tickets for the visit to the The Den have sold out, but fans can cheer United on from the Norman Hunter Suite or Billy’s Sports Bar. Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for juniors under 16 with the prices including a pint or soft drink.

Food will also be available to buy and a United legend will be in attendance in the Norman Hunter Suite.

Head coach Christiansen is not getting carried away by the start to the campaign, which saw United go into last night’s game with Birmingham still unbeaten.

He said: “I feel proud, not only to have this start, but to have this start at a historic team like Leeds.

“I have seen enough to know what teams promoted from the Championship look like, but I also know it will be very difficult because there are many games where the performance level of everyone needs to be high.

‘There will be bad moments to come, but we have to enjoy when we have the good results and take as many points as possible. In the winter time it will be tough with a lot of games and we have to be ready.

‘This is my job, to keep the players’ feet on the ground and keep on working. They have to believe that nothing has been done.”