Moxam back to end Ponte Colls’ long unbeaten run

Old boy Aaron Moxam came back to haunt Pontefract Collieries as he struck twice to end their long unbeaten run in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division.

Colls suffered their first defeat for 14 matches in all competitions when they were edged out 2-1 at home to Handsworth Parramore.

In a match between the two in-form teams in the division Ponte led early, but their fourth-placed opponents struck back with goals either side of the break by their top scorer, Moxam.

Free scoring Collieries appeared to be on course for another victory initially when full-back Jack Greenhough got forward to put the ball in the net after just four minutes.

But Handsworth, who had won five of their previous six matches, proved more resilient than many of Ponte’s opponents this season as they dug in.

Windy conditions did not help the game flow and it stayed 1-0 until two minutes before half-time when Moxam, who was a prolific scorer in his time at Pontefract, showed he had not lost any of his finishing ability.

Moxam struck again four minutes into the second half and despite all their efforts Colls could not pull it back round.

Colls assistant manager Craig Rouse acknowledged his side had not been at their best.

He said: “Bad day at the office today.

“Credit to Handsworth they played the conditions well. The conditions were poor for both sides and it probably ruined any quality that both sides tried to produce.

“It hurts, but it shows how far we’ve come.”

Pontefract will be looking to bounce back away to second from bottom Harrogate Railway Athletic (3pm) and they are at home to Yorkshire Amateur in the West Riding County Cup second round next Tuesday (7.45pm).