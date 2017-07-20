New boys on target for Ponte Colls in pre-season games

Have your say

New signings Vaughan Redford and Eli Hey were both on target as Pontefract Collieries won 3-0 at Selby Town in their latest pre-season warm-up.

A member of last season’s promotion winning team, Jordan Turner, also struck as Colls continued their encouraging start to pre-season.

The latest win followed a 3-2 success at Rossington Main when Turner was on target again along with Mickey Dunn and Hey.

In their opening match, Ponte won 6-1 against Boroughbridge Town with Dunn (two), Redford (two), Hey and Turner scoring.

Colls are in action again tonight away to Huddersfield YMCA (kick-off 7.45pm) before they play a more prestige friendly at home to Evo-Stik League side Frickley athletic on Saturday (3pm).