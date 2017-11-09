Ponte Colls are back on goal trail

After seeing their 14-match winning run ended last week Pontefract Collieries were straight back on the victory path as they hammered Harrogate Railway Athletic 6-1 in the Premier Division of the Toolstation NCE League.

They were three up by half-time and a return to winning ways was never really in doubt.

Top scorer Eli Hey set them on the way with the opening goal – his 16th of the season – after only seven minutes.

Jack Greenhough doubled the lead with a fine long range strike and Kane Reece made it 3-0 close to half-time.

There was no let-up after the break with Mark Whitehouse adding a fourth goal.

Mikey Dunn became a fifth different scorer when finding the net just past the hour mark before Vaughan Redford completed Ponte’s tally on 73 minutes.

Harrogate managed a consolation goal through Nathan James, but were well beaten by a Colls side who were clinical to take their number of goals up to an incredible 62 in just 15 league games, with an amazing 30 in their five away matches so far.

The latest victory enabled Pontefract to keep the pressure on leaders Handsworth Parramore, who beat Albion Sports 3-2. Just one point separates the teams with Colls having three games in hand.

Ponte were quickly back in action on Tuesday night when they hosted Division One high flyers Yorkshire Amateur in the second round of the West Yorkshire County Cup and came up with another good display to win 4-1.

Mikey Dunn got the ball rolling when putting the finishing touches to a good counter attack and it was 2-0 with Jack Greenhough scoring with a superb free-kick in off the post.

Another effort was ruled out for offside while Colls keeper Ryan Musselwhite made a fine save to keep it to 2-0 at the break.

Eli Hey put away a penalty to stretch the lead further in the second half and although the Ammas pulled one back Hey’s second put the seal on another Ponte victory.

Collieries are in knockout football action again this Saturday when they aim to reach the FA Vase third round for the first time in their history.

They travel to Hull to play fellow NCE Premier Division team Hall Road Rangers, who are also having a decent season. Kick-off is 3pm.

Pontefract return to the league next Tuesday when they play their rearranged game at Bridlington (7.45pm).

The match was originally scheduled for September 26, but was abandoned after 49 minutes due to fog with the Colls leading 1-0.

Bridlington were among the favourites for promotion at the start of the season so will provide a big test for the free-scoring Colls, but they stand 12 points behind Ponte from two games more after last weekend’s matches.