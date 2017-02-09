Ponte Colls close on leaders after another key win

Pontefract Collieries took a giant stride towards their promotion aim when they beat title rivals for the second successive week.

A 2-0 success away to Penistone Church followed their big win over leaders AFC Emley the week before and moved second-placed Ponte to within two points of the top.

With Emley surprisingly losing 1-0 to Brigg Town at home, the bang in form Colls are now in a strong position as they have two games in hand on the leaders.

They had to work hard for their victory at a Penistone team that have been in the top four all season and are equally determined to win promotion.

The first half ended goalless with Colls having to dig in defensively to keep their lively hosts out. But Ponte took charge with Jordan Turner putting them ahead after 67 minutes and sealed victory through Kane Reece 12 minutes later.

Pontefract’s already formidable strikeforce has been added to with the signing of prolific scorer Nathan Forbes-Swindells from Clipstone.

Although they already have Chris Wood (20 goals this season), Mikey Dunn (19), Chris Jackson (17) and Jordan Turner (14) on their books, Forbes-Swindells will give them even more options as they look to push on in the remaining 12 matches. He has plenty of experience after playing for Staveley MW, Handsworth Parramore, Parkgate and Sheffield FC.

Colls are at home to Teversal this Saturday.