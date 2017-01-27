Ponte Colls gear up for big clash with leaders

Pontefract Collieries warmed up for this Saturday’s big six-pointer with Toolstation NCE Division One leaders AFC Emley by earning another victory in a hard fought game at Eccleshill United.

A 3-2 success lifted Colls into third place, eight points behind Emley, with two games in hand, and three behind Penistone Church, with one game in hand.

Pontefract got off to a great start when Eccleshill failed to clear a dangerous cross and Spencer Clarke was able to poke a shot into the net.

The hosts came close to replying a couple of times before Colls made it two on 29 minutes, Kane Reece flicking the ball in well following a fine counter attack.

Andrew Cooper pulled a goal back for Eccleshill with a header and it was 2-1 to half-time.

But within a minute of the restart Ponte restored their two-goal advantage with Chris Jackson sending a looping header over the keeper following a free-kick.

They almost put the game beyond reach when only a fine double save by Mark Bower prevented a fourth goal after an incisive counter attack.

The scene was set for a nervy finish as Eccleshill made it 3-2 through Chris Lever in the 79th minute after Sam Bradley’s header had been blocked on the line. But Colls defended well in the closing stages to bring the three points back.

Pontefract are at home to Emley this Saturday with kick-off at the Harratts Nissan Stadium at 3pm.