Ponte Colls go into partnership with Leeds United

Pontefract Collieries have announced a partnership with Leeds United’s Football Foundation.

Both clubs are keen on ensuring that participation in sport in Yorkshire is on the rise.

Pontefract, in partnership with the Leeds United Foundation, are looking to have a full junior set up for the 2017-18 season, including teams throughout the ages at senior and youth level, as well as Collieries’ learning difficulties football team (Pontefract Pirates).

In addition to this Colls have started their approach to be more active in the community as they are already providing after-school football sessions at South Kirkby Academy and look to provide the same service in other schools too.

They are also looking to offer holiday camps for children to participate in during half terms to maintain physical activity and give the children a safe and fun environment to learn and play football.