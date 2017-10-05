Ponte Colls maintain challenge with eight-goal display

Having lost top spot as they did not play while rivals Pickering Town played and won twice, Pontefract Collieries showed they still mean business with a remarkable display at Thackley in the Premier Division of the Toolstation NCE League.

Craig Parry’s men were up against opponents in the top half of the table so were expecting a test, but breezed through the game.

They were three up by half-time and went on to thrash their hosts 8-0.

Vaughan Redford got the ball rolling with the opener on 16 minutes and Jack Greenhough got forward to double the lead two minutes later.

Kane Reece added another just before the break then went on to score three more in the second half with Eli Hey completing the rout with two late goals, one from the penalty spot.

Pontefract are on their travels again this Saturday when they are away to second from bottom Barton Town (3pm). They are also in action next Tuesday when they test themselves against higher league opposition, away to Ossett Albion in the first round of the West Riding County Cup (7.45pm).