Ponte Colls’ squad taking shape for return to Premier

Pontefract Collieries’ squad for their return to the NCE Premier Division is taking shape following another two signings.

Prolific goal scorer Eli Hey and talented youngster Cody Cromack have become the third and fourth signings announced for the 2017-18 campaign to add to nine players from last season’s squad who have committed to the Colls again.

The club are delighted to have 19-year-old midfielder Cromack on board after he decided to move from Liversedge where he played in the NCE Premier last year alongside another new Ponte recruit, Vaughan Redford.

He has also represented the West Riding County FA under 18s representative side.

The Colls management team said: “We are pleased to welcome Cody to the club. At just 19 years of age he joins the club with experience of playing in this league regularly which shows that we have another bright young talent committed to the club.

“We’ll look forward to working with him this season.”

The management team are also pleased to have the won the race to sign striker Hey, who was a revelation for Campion as he netted 40 goals last season and has been much in demand in the summer months before opting for Pontefract

They said: “Eli has been a target of ours since the season ended and we are delighted to finally get him on board.

“We saw how much of a handful he can be for opposition defenders in the two games he played against us last year and the 40 goals he scored shows that he did it on a consistent basis.

“We look forward to working with Eli and we welcome him into what is already a good group of players.”

Defender Macauley Parkinson is the other confirmed signing, arriving from Frickley Athletic.

Jordan Turner, Mark Whitehouse and Calum Stapleton, meanwhile, have added to the list of players staying on, joining Jack Greenhough, Jimmy Williams, Spencer Clarke, Andy Seed, Kane Reece and Mikey Dunn who have all committed themselves to the club after playing their part in Pontefract’s promotion.

But three players are leaving with Glyn Cotton joining Paul Haigh and Chris Wood in deciding he wants a new challenge.

After recently moving to Manchester he felt he could no longer be able to commit 100 per cent to training and fixtures so has moved on.

Glyn scored twice in the comeback win against Knaresborough Town on Groundhop Day, the second of those a wonder strike from just inside the Knaresborough half, which put Colls’ fate in their own hands for promotion.