Pontefract Collieries’ pre-season fixtures confirmed

Pontefract Collieries have announced their full pre-season fixture list ahead of their return to the Premier Division of the Toolstation NCE League.

The newly promoted team begin preparations with an away game against Boroughbridge on Saturday, July 8 then they quickly face another away game against Rossington Main on Tuesday, July 11.

On Saturday, July 15 Ponte travel to play Selby Town and they are away again on Thursday, July 20 at Huddersfield YMCA.

The first home game is on Saturday, July 22 with near neighbours Frickley Athletic bringing their Evo-Stik League team to Beechnut Lane.

Colls then make the short trip to Glasshoughton Welfare on Tuesday July 25 before playing a final away game at Horbury Town on Saturday, July 29.

The club, meanwhile, have taken to crowdfunding as they look to raise money by offering a chance for companies to win the right to have their name on Pontefract Collieries FC training kit which will be worn at all games in the NCE League and FA Cup in the 2017-18 season.

It is £20 a ticket and the winner will be announced in three weeks time.

Colls support and promote disabilities football in the community, junior and kids football, run mental health awareness classes and run an in-school coaching and training programme.

They have recently been featured on Talksport, Calendar and Look North so believe it is a great opportunity to promote your business for £20.

One winner will be chosen to be the sponsor and there are other mystery prizes to be won, including other advertising streams and match day tickets.