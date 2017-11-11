Pontefract footballer Mackenzie is a record breaker in America

A Pontefract footballer is breaking records with his goal scoring exploits for a college football team in the United States.

Former Wakefield College student Mackenzie Northern has been in sensational form during his senior year at Culver-Stockton College, in Missouri, where he plays for the Wildcats football team.

Last week Northern was named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer ‘Offensive Player of the Week’ in recognition of his performances in victories over Iowa colleges Clarke and William Penn.

Northern completed a hat-trick and set up two other goals in the Wildcats’ 7-2 victory over Clarke and then found the net in a 3-2 win over William Penn.

The strike took Northern’s tally up to 32 for Culver-Stockton and put him top of the college’s all-time list, beating Jacob Schneider’s total of 31 set in 1998.

In his 59 matches, Northern has also registered 12 assists and amassed 76 points, which is also a college record, surpassing Schneider, who recorded 74 points.

And it appears that there will be no let-up from Northern, who also scored a brace in a subsequent 4-2 win over Graceland University in the first round of the Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament.

Culver-Stockton trailed 2-1 at the break but fought back to prevail and Northern was once again on the scoresheet, with a goal in each half.

Northern is one of several players from Wakefield College and the Wakefield district who are playing college soccer in the USA, having been placed by local recruiting agency Go Soccer College USA.

Also joining Northern on the Culver-Stockton roster are local lads James Morris, Reece Miller, Oliver Burnett and Luke Blackburn.

For more information on Go Soccer College USA visit their website at www.gosoccercollegeusa.com