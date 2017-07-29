Pontefract hotelier provides a life saver for Ackworth Juniors

Ackworth Juniors are the proud owners of a portable defibrillator, thanks to the generosity of the owner of Rogerthorpe Manor.

The Heartsine Samaritan Pad 360 P defibrillator (bought through Jax First Aid) has been donated to the club by Pontefract hotelier Richard Metcalfe.

Mr Metcalfe said: “For me personally I feel that a defibrillator is probably the most important item of kit that someone like Ackworth Juniors owns.

“It’s vital for an organisation or club like junior football teams to possess a defibrillator they can call their own and while I hope the situation never arises when the defibrillator is needed it’s there ready and easily accessible to be used if necessary.

“On match days or at a training session these things can be life-savers and I’m only too glad to be in a position to be able to help buy one for this club, which has grown close to my heart very quickly!”

The club’s child warfare officer and under 14s coach Phyl Stokes has played a leading role in making sure Ackworth Juniors reached their goal of owning a portable defibrillator.

Stokes said: “The club cannot thank Richard and Rogerthorpe Manor enough for their life saving donation of the defibrillator.

This will go a long way in reassuring our club members that their health and safety is of paramount importance and at the forefront of our minds.”

Ackworth Juniors are keen to expand the girls’ teams and are looking for more players. Contact Andy Coupland on 07801 240921 for more information.