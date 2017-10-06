Poskitt hits goal trail as Glasshoughton get back to winning ways

After returning to winning ways in midweek at Nostell MW it was back to back wins for Glasshoughton Welfare in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League with a strong second half showing at new club to the league Swallownest.

Welfare took an early lead through showman Ryan Poskitt, but were then on the back foot as the home side hit two within a minute. Ash Scothern, with his first competitive goal of the season, levelled the scores.

In the second half Poskitt notched his second. Lewis Akeister, also with his first of the season, and new signing Mitchell Wilshire, sewed the game up before the home side got a third with the last kick.

In the early exchanges Welfare keeper Jordan Bradshaw made a comfortable save and at the other end Scothern miskicked an effort wide.

Alex Marsh saved Welfare with a great block before they took the lead on the quarter hour mark. A quick Conor Glavin free-kick sent Poskitt away and he bent a beautiful effort around Jim Pollard into the far corner of the net.

The home side equalised five minutes later when poor defending allowed James Hopkins to hit a high ball in that deceived Bradshaw.

Things got worse for Welfare a minute later when Ashley Cooper jinked his way through to slot past Bradshaw.

Welfare hit back and Scothern hit an effort into the hands of Pollard. A few minutes later they were back on level terms when Scothern got his head onto the end of a Marsh cross to put the ball over Pollard and into the net.

As the half came to a close Andy Horbury twice came close with a couple of drives that stung the hands of Pollard.

The second half opened with the home side on the attack and Welfare captain Andy McManus did well to clear off the line after Bradshaw was beaten.

Welfare went ahead again on 57 minutes when a great Horbury cross could not quite be controlled by Scothern. The ball eventually found its way to Akeister who strode on and fired into the far corner.

Welfare scored twice more in the next few minutes. Firstly Scothern beat the offside trap and squared the ball to Wilshire who knocked the ball in. Then Wilshire did excellent work on the byline before crossing for Poskitt to hit his second of the game.

McManus had a shot deflected for a corner and from the resulting kick Akeister saw his header cleared off the line.

The game erupted 10 minutes from the end when Richard Williams came into Poskitt with a bad challenge. Poskitt retaliated and after scuffles involving both sides Williams and Poskitt were shown red cards.

At the re-start Wilshire should have had his second when one on one with Pollard but he hit his effort tamely at the keeper. With the last kick of the game Bradshaw failed to hold the ball in the six-yard area and Bradley Davies knocked the loose ball in.

Joint manager Darren Holmes said: “After a shaky first 20 minutes we settled into the game and started to create some very good chances. Unfortunately we made some very basic errors at the other end and gave away two very soft goals that should have been defended better and is something we have to tighten up on and work on in training.

The second half, we controlled the game better and broke down the channels very well. Our midfield was excellent feeding some quality balls to the front lads who worked very hard to create some fantastic goals. The game could have, and should have been out of sight with 20 minutes to go, but we are very happy with the overall performance and the vital three points.”

Glasshoughton were due to be back in action last night at home to East Yorkshire Carnegie when another win could have lifted them in the top half of the table, but the game was postponed prior to the kick-off following a floodlights failure at their TJS Travel Arena. The match has now been rearranged for November 14.

Welfare did play last Wednesday when goals from Poskitt (two) and McManus gave them a 3-1 win at Nostell MW.

Welfare are at home to Ollerton Town this Saturday (3pm) and travel to play Thackley in the first round of the West Riding County Cup next Tuesday (7.45pm).