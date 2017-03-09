Promotion chasers hit Glasshoughton with treble goal burst

Glasshoughton Welfare were unable to make it four games unbeaten when they travelled to take on Grimsby Borough in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League on Tuesday night.

After two wins and a draw in their previous three matches Welfare went into the game in good spirits, but were up against opponents still harbouring hopes of promotion as they were in sixth place ahead of the kick-off and they proved too good in the end.

Welfare were in the game in the opening half, but eventually went down 4-1.

Grimsby went ahead after only three minutes when Jack Wightwick netted, but Glasshoughton hit back to level on 24 minutes through Ryan Poskitt with his sixth goal since signing for the club this season.

Welfare were the better side then and the home keeper was forced to rescue his side three times with vital saves.

But it stayed 1-1 up to half-time and the game changed in dramatic style after the interval.

There had been no sign earlier of what to come, but three goals in six second half minutes just after the break took the game away from Welfare and saw them fall to a surprising heavy defeat.

Danny Grant put Borough back ahead then Danny Trott made it 3-1 just two minutes later.

The sudden onslaught was complete as Jack Debnam added Grimsby’s fourth goal and there was no way back for the visitors.

The result lifted Borough up to fifth while Welfare remain in ninth position.

Glasshoughton are back on home soil this Saturday when they take on a Winterton Rangers side that are just below them in the table and just two points behind. Kick-off is 3pm.

Welfare are also in action next Tuesday when away to third from bottom Worsbrough Bridge Athletic (kick-off 7.45pm).