Saynor keen to keep on keeping with Ponte Colls

Goalkeeper Ben Saynor is the latest member of Pontefract Collieries’ promotion-winning squad to commit himself to the club for another season.

Saynor became the tenth player to sign on again for the 2017-18 campaign while Colls have also made four signings as they look to establish themselves in the Premier Division of the Toolstation NCE League.

The goalkeeper pulled off some vital saves at big moments in several of Ponte’s big matches last season and the management team are delighted to secure his services again.

Saynor is also pleased to be staying with the club.

He said: “I can’t wait to start the new season back at the Colls! We’ve got a great team already and the majority of last season’s squad are staying, which is a sign of a good club.

“It’s going to be a challenge in the NCE Premier Division as the teams are getting stronger each year, but think we will be able to put up a fight and challenge the top teams.”

Saynor will not be able to actually start the season for the Pontefract club, however, as he is suspended for the first three matches after being sent-off on the final day of last season after colliding with Jack Mawson during the win at Worsbrough Bridge that clinched promotion.

Colls are looking for people between the ages of 16 and 18 who have not received any Level 3 qualifications and who have a keen interest in becoming a sports coach.

The apprentices will work in schools and within the football club, coaching children sports in the Pontefract and surrounding areas.

As part of the apprenticeship an NVQ Activity Leadership Level 2 qualification would be available or it would support the delivery of a Physical Education and School Sport Level 3 Diploma with the possibility of a full-time position with the football club at the end of the course.

Start date is the beginning of August and for more information, call Charlie on 07494544636.