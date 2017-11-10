Shoot-out success for Colliery but heartbreak for Kellingley

West Yorkshire League sides Featherstone Colliery and Kellingley Welfare met with contrasting fortunes in their county cup ties last Saturday.

Both drew their matches and had to go to penalties, but while Featherstone won their shoot-out Kells lost out in theirs.

Colliery emerged as 4-3 winners on penalties after the West Riding County Challenge Cup second round game itself had been drawn 2-2 with Wetherby Athletic.

Featherstone had led 1-0 at half-time, but were made to fight all the way.

Kyle Pearson, who is currently heading the goalscoring charts in Division One of the West Yorkshire League, was again among the scorers to keep his good run of form going for Colliery, who this Saturday return to the league to take on Brighouse Old Boys at home when they will be looking to keep the pressure on the top two teams in Division One.

Featherstone will be away to Ilkley Town Juniors or Lower Hopton in the Challenge Cup third round on December 2.

Kellingley Welfare could count themselves unlucky to go out of the West Riding County Trophy at the second round stage as their penalty shoot-out went to sudden death before they lost 8-7 to Berry Brow.

After making a long trip to Huddersfield, Kells more than matched their opponents with skill and commitment.

Berry Brow, only beaten once this season, were made to work hard for their victory.

Jordan Hutchinson and Rob Newlove were Welfare’s scorers as the tie ended 2-2 before Welfare suffered their penalties heartbreak.

Kells can be well pleased with their performance, however, against top opposition.

They have a blank weekend now before meeting neighbours Featherstone Colliery in a Castleford and District Challenge Cup tie.

Elsewhere in the Challenge Trophy, Rock Inn eased through to the third round with an 11-1 thrashing of Ripon City Reserves.

They will now face a trip to play Slaithwaite United on December 2.

Pontefract Sports & Social also went through with a 4-1 success at Northowram Reserves. In the third round they will be away to either Cask FC or Ovenden West Riding on December 2.

But Pontefract Town were knocked out, losing 9-1 at Halton Moor when Ryan Russell scored their only goal.