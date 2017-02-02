Turner hits hat-trick as Ponte Colls beat leaders

Pontefract Collieries put a marker down that they intend to go the distance in the promotion race as they came out on top at home to Toolstation NCE Division One leaders AFC Emley at the Harratts Nissan Stadium.

Jordan Turner was a hat-trick hero as Colls ended their opponents’ long winning run and closed the gap to five points behind Emley with a 4-2 success.

In the process Ponte moved up to second place and they have two games in hand on the table toppers.

Emley made a good start and could have gone in front early when Matthew Jackson’s shot hit the post and Ash Flynn was unable to put away the rebound.

But Colls showed why they are unbeaten at home this season as Turner finished from close range to open the scoring on 28 minutes.

Nine minutes later Turner was on target again and it was 2-0 at half-time with Emley now struggling on the muddy pitch.

Ponte carried on their good work into the second half when Chris Jackson brushed off Sam Jerome on his way to producing a cool finish to make it 3-0.

But Emley were given a lifeline three minutes later as keeper Ben Saynor somehow managed to drop Liam Schofield’s cross into his own net.

Pressure on the home goal followed, but they defended well until Emley came up with their second goal two minutes from time. The always dangerous Flynn ran through strongly and gave Jerome a tap-in to make it 3-2.

A nervous finish looked on the cards, but Colls made sure of the points in added time when Turner completed his hat-trick following great work by Luke Jeffs and Kane Reece.

Pontefract had made it a double over Emley, having beaten them 5-3 back in August.

They now face another promotion six-pointer this Saturday when away to third-placed Penistone Church (3pm) who are level on points with them.