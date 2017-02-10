Two see red as Glasshoughton Welfare are edged out

Glasshoughton Welfare slipped to defeat when a second half Paul Atkinson headed goal gave all three points to visiting Knaresborough Town in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League on Saturday.

In a game that was hard fought but certainly not dirty, referee Ricky Taylor dished out five bookings to home players and then gave second yellows to Andy Horbury and Ash Scothern to send them off.

Two visiting players were also cautioned and one for deliberate handball when the ball struck his hand at knee height brought derision from both sets of supporters.

Welfare opened strongly and should have taken the lead in the first few minutes when a Connor Glavin shot was deflected for a corner. Louis Akeister then hit a shot just over.

Jordan Bradshaw saved Welfare on 10 minutes when he raced to the edge of his area to parry a shot away and he and his defenders then managed to deflect the loose ball away for a corner. A few minutes later the unsighted keeper did well to beat away an 18-yard effort from Dominic Wilson. Shortly after Wilson scuffed his near post shot wide from a corner.

As the first half drew to a close Ryan Poskitt had a shot deflected for a corner and Adam Walsh headed a corner over when it looked easier to score.

Horbury received a second yellow card just after the break and was sent-off. As the pressure mounted on the home side Poskitt saved them with a clearance off the goal-line.

At the other end, Akeister dragged a shot wide, but the visitors came close when substitute Harry Brown rounded Bradshaw only to somehow poke his shot wide.

The visitors took the lead on 77 minutes as Brad Walker’s cross to the far post was headed home by Atkinson despite suspicions of offside.

Welfare tried to get back to no avail and their efforts were compounded when Scothern, who had been cautioned minutes earlier, was given a second yellow card for a tame tackle on a visiting player.

Disappointed joint Glasshoughton manager Darren Holmes said: “It was a very evenly matched game with both sides committed to the cause. A point would have been a fair result.

“The lads worked hard and took the game to Knaresborough and we should have taken the lead just before half-time when it looked easier to score. Unfortunately the game was taken away from us with two poor sendings off that basically finished the game for us.

“The six bookings and two sending offs did not reflect the game and we deserved more. We will keep pushing on to the last game of the season and see where that takes us.”

Welfare are away to Worsbrough Bridge this Saturday.