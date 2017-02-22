Williams winner stretches Pontefract Collieries’ lead

Pontefract Collieries stretched their lead at the top of Division One of the Toolstation NCE League to three points after emerging victorious from a tough test away to promotion rivals Grimsby Borough.

A Jimmy Williams goal just before half-time earned Colls a 1-0 victory as they made it six wins from six matches in 2017 and became the first away team to taste victory at Borough’s ground.

Pontefract could have won by a bigger margin as they controlled much of the contest and their hosts were down to 10 men from the 65th minute with Louis Grant sent-off.

The success followed recent wins against AFC Emley and Penistone Church as Ponte are also denting the hopes of their fellow promotion contenders in their fantastic run.

Colls are now three points clear of AFC Emley, with a game in hand, six ahead of Penistone, eight in front of Hall Road Rangers and nine up on Grimsby.

Collieries are hoping to keep their winning going at home to Hallam tonight (kick-off 7.45pm) and they are at home again on Saturday when bottom of the table Nostell MW are the visitors to the Harratts Nissan Stadium for a game kicking off at 3pm. Next Wednesday sees a trip to Westella & Willerby (7.45pm).

Ponte have announced three appointments to the club’s committee. Treasurer Dan Grace will now take on the chairman’s position as well. Shirt sponsor and bar manager Mark Harling becomes vice-chairman and James Grayson is the new assistant secretary.