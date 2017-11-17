Wilshire’s quickfire double seals Glasshoughton win

Glasshoughton Welfare were back to winning ways in style on Tuesday night when two second half goals from impressive youngster Mitch Wilshire helped them to a 4-1 success at home to East Yorkshire Carnegie in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League.

Welfare were dominant throughout with first half goals from Andy Horbury and Adam Walsh setting them on their way. Carnegie’s consolation was a late Jordan Harrison penalty.

Horbury opened the scoring when he burst through the middle to slot past Carnegie goalkeeper Lewis Hill.

Connor Rollinson was inches away from adding to the lead before Walsh produced a great leap to powerfully head home.

Any hopes of a Carnegie comeback were blown away early in the second half with two quickfire goals from Wilshire. The first came as he latched onto Alex Marsh’s fine long ball and the second as he raced away to score with a lob following Tom Carr’s flick-on.

With the game won Welfare took their foot off the gas and saw out the remainder with ease apart from a lunge by Walsh which led to Harrison scoring a penalty 10 minutes from time.

The result lifted Glasshoughton above East Yorkshire into 12th and they are at home again this Saturday when they host Retford United at the TJs Travel Arena in the league (kick-off 3pm).

They follow up with a second round NCE League Cup tie at home to fellow first division side Nostell MW next Tuesday (7.45pm).