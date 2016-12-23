Wood’s late winner keeps Ponte Colls in top three

Pontefract Collieries kept the pressure up at the top of Division One of the Toolstation NCE League as Chris Wood’s late goal gave them all three points from a hard fought win at Rossington Main.

Colls’ usual potent attack was off colour against opponents sitting fourth from bottom, but just when it looked like they would have to settle for a disappointing draw Wood came up with a 90th minute goal to clinch a vital 1-0 victory.

It was Ponte’s sixth straight victory and they remain two points behind leaders AFC Emley and one behind second-placed Penistone Church.

They now play sixth-placed Hallam twice over the holiday season, away first on Boxing Day then at home on January 2, both with 3pm kick-offs.