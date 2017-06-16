Four star Hyde helps Castleford CC to victory

Castleford moved up to fourth place in the Hunters York Senior League’s Premier Division with a 51-run success against fellow promotion hopefuls Beverley Town.

Skipper David Wainwright was in good form with bat and ball again while Connor Hyde also played a big part with four wickets as Beverley never threatened to get close to Castleford’s 208-6 total.

After being put in to bat first, Cas lost a couple of early cheap wickets, but reached 120-2 as Wainwright and Eddie Cole (26) set up the possibility of a good score.

Wainwright hit a patient 78, including seven boundaries, and when he was out Connor Fisher (18) and Liam Hyde (39 not out) carried on the good work with Castleford’s score useful on a pitch that was not easy to bat on.

Beverley were quickly reduced to 20-3 in their reply and although Michael Cooke, with 53, provided some resistance they fell behind the asking rate with wickets going down at regular intervals from 68-3.

They did manage to bat through their 50 overs to deny Cas full points, finishing on 157-9 with Connor Hyde taking 4-26 and Wainwright 3-40. There was also a wicket each for Amir Ditta and Eddie Morrison.

Castleford Seconds had their Division Three Ebor game at Londesborough Park abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Castleford Seconds were in winning form on Friday night in the North Readman Trophy when they beat Carlton Towers in a T20 match at Savile Park.

After being put in, Carlton Towers were kept to 147-8 in their 20 overs with Henry Bayston (35 not out) top scoring and wickets taken by George Swaby (2-19), Luke Edwards (2-21), Liam Hyde (1-24), Nathan Smith (1-17), David Tomlinson (1-18) and Martin Gibson (1-17).

Castleford lost two early wickets in their reply, but a superb 50 from Eddie Morrison took the side a long way towards their target.

Murray Coyle supported with 14 and Edwards weighed in with an unbeaten 32 after coming in at number five to ensure that the home team got home with four wickets and eights balls to spare.

Castleford under 11s were edged out in a tight Pontefract Junior League contest with Pledwick under 11s.

They made 74-3 in their 16 overs with Ben Kilby Paul and Charlie Goose both hitting 15. But Pledwick went one run better, making 75-3 in their 16 overs with one wicket each for Kilby Paul, Pierce Memerry and Louis Cadman.